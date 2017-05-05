BRIEF-Florence Investech recommends dividend of 30 rupees/shr
* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Wingara Ag Ltd
* Announces purchase of a new 20-hectare site in dooen, victoria to further advance company's future hay exporting capabilities
* Purchase consideration will be funded from wingara's existing cash reserves
* Subject to timing of re-zoning, wingara is aiming to commence operations on this site in time for 2018/2019 hay season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 A&P (ANDREOU & PARASKEVAIDES) ENTERPRISES LTD:
* Sector watchdog says supervision is rigorous (Adds Dalli/Mr Green comment to report first run on May 21)