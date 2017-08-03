BRIEF-Wingstop Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wingstop Inc
* Wingstop Inc reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q2 revenue $24.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wingstop Inc sees FY 2017 system-wide unit growth of approximately 13% - 15%
* Wingstop Inc sees FY 2017 low single digit domestic same store sales growth
* Wingstop Inc sees FY 2017 fully diluted eps growth of 23% - 25%
* Wingstop Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA growth of 13% - 15%