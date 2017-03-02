BRIEF-Wingstop Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

March 2 (Reuters) - Wingstop Inc:

* Wingstop Inc qtrly domestic same store sales increased 1.0%

* Wingstop Inc. Reports fiscal fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $24.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $25 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Wingstop Inc qtrly system-wide restaurant count increased 18.1% to 998 worldwide locations

* Says 2017 low single digit domestic same store sales growth

* Wingstop Inc sees FY 2017 system wide unit growth of approximately 13% to 15%

* Wingstop Inc sees fiscal year 2017 fully diluted EPS growth of 8% - 10%

* Wingstop Inc sees fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA $40.1 million - $40.8 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S