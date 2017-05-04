FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wingstop reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
May 4, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wingstop reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Wingstop Inc

* Wingstop Inc. reports fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $26.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wingstop Inc qtrly system-wide restaurant count increased 18.1% to 1,031 worldwide locations

* Wingstop Inc qtrly domestic same store sales declined 1.1%

* Wingstop Inc sees fiscal year 2017 system-wide unit growth of approximately 13% to 15%

* Wingstop Inc sees fiscal year 2017 low single digit domestic same store sales growth

* Wingstop sees FY fully diluted EPS growth of 19% - 21%, which reflects 29.3 million diluted shares outstanding, over 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.58

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $100.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

