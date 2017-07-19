FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 12:17 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Winmark Corporation commences self-tender offer to purchase up to 400,000 shares

July 19 (Reuters) - Winmark Corp:

* Winmark Corporation commences self-tender offer to purchase up to 400,000 shares

* Winmark Corp - ‍has retained wells fargo bank, n.a. As depositary for tender offer and D.F. King & Co Inc, as information agent​

* Winmark Corp - ‍commencement of a self-tender offer to purchase up to 400,000 shares, for a price of $124.48 per share​

* Winmark Corp- ‍company intends to finance tender offer with its existing revolving credit facility as well as an additional term loan​

* Winmark Corp - offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, eastern time, on August 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

