5 months ago
BRIEF-Winnebago Industries Q2 earnings per share $0.48
March 22, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Winnebago Industries Q2 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc:

* Winnebago Industries announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 revenue $370.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $345.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Winnebago Industries -revenues for Q2 ended February 25, 2017, were $370.5 million, an increase of 64.2%, compared to $225.7 million for fiscal 2016 period

* Q2 revenue view $345.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

