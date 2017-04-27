BRIEF-Dextera Surgical reports Q3 loss per share of $0.50
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
April 27 Winpak Ltd:
* Winpak announces the retirement of Bruce Berry and the appointment of Olivier Muggli as his successor to the position of president and CEO
* Winpak ltd - appointment of Olivier Muggli effective August 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results