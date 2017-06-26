UPDATE 1-Insurer Hartford to transfer pension liabilities to Prudential
June 26 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Monday it would transfer $1.6 billion, or 29 percent, of its pension liabilities to Prudential Financial Inc.
June 26 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says board elects Xu Huitao as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tcDyL5
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Time is running out for the liability management exercise on which the sale of Portugal's Novo Banco hinges, potentially derailing the process ahead of an August deadline.