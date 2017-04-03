BRIEF-Winshine Science Co Ltd updates on acquisition of 60% equity interest of Hainan Zhongzhi

April 3 (Reuters) - Winshine Science Co Ltd
* Acquisition of 60% equity interest of target company
* Deal for at a total consideration of RMB30 million
* Upon completion of acquisition, target company will be held as to 60% by loyal victory and as to 40% by remaining shareholder
* Upon completion of acquisition, Hainan Zhongzhi co will be held as to 60% by Loyal Victory and as to 40% by remaining shareholder
* Loyal Victory conditionally agreed to purchase 60% of existing equity interest of Hainan Zhongzhi Co