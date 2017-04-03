FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Winshine Science Co Ltd updates on acquisition of 60% equity interest of Hainan Zhongzhi
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 3, 2017 / 12:27 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Winshine Science Co Ltd updates on acquisition of 60% equity interest of Hainan Zhongzhi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Winshine Science Co Ltd

* Acquisition of 60% equity interest of target company

* Deal for at a total consideration of RMB30 million

* Upon completion of acquisition, target company will be held as to 60% by loyal victory and as to 40% by remaining shareholder

* Upon completion of acquisition, Hainan Zhongzhi co will be held as to 60% by Loyal Victory and as to 40% by remaining shareholder

* Loyal Victory conditionally agreed to purchase 60% of existing equity interest of Hainan Zhongzhi Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.