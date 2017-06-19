BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 19 Wintoni Group Bhd :
* An executive director of co, lodged a police report on possible wrongdoings by Tey Por Yee, a past director of Wintoni
* Tey Por Yee is suspected in causing RM53 million being unaccounted for and/or misappropriated from the co Source text : (bit.ly/2sJJnPR) Further company coverage:
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage: