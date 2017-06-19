June 19 Wintoni Group Bhd :

* An executive director of co, lodged a police report on possible wrongdoings by Tey Por Yee, a past director of Wintoni

* Tey Por Yee is suspected in causing RM53 million being unaccounted for and/or misappropriated from the co Source text : (bit.ly/2sJJnPR) Further company coverage: