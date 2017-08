April 18 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp

* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year

* Q1 earnings per share $1.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net interest income increased $1.8 million from prior quarter

* Q1 net revenue $261.3 million versus $ 240.2 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: