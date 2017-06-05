FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company
June 5, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd

* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"

* Says article on Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business is "baseless and malicious"

* Says "no truth to unsubstantiated rumors" Source text - (This is with reference to an article in moneycontrol.com headlined : "Wipro Promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: Source" "The article is baseless and malicious. There is no truth to these unsubstantiated rumors.") Further company coverage:

