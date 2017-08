March 14 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* Says Wipro to develop next-generation Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) solution for NHS Scotland

* Says co gets 12-year contract from NHS Scotland; partners with NextGate for project

* Co and NextGate to build a solution to enable healthcare providers in Scottish healthcare boards to maintain unique patient identifiers