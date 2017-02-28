Feb 28 Wipro Ltd:

* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers

* A key feature of the soulution is it can be reconfigured for new operating conditions without disrupting current operations

* Solution helps reduce operating cost of wind parks and boosts efficiency of wind turbine ops