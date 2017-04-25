FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Wipro March qtr consol profit up marginally
April 25, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Wipro March qtr consol profit up marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd

* March quarter consolidated profit 22.67 billion rupees

* Says reappointment of Azim Premji as chairman, MD

* March quarter consol revenue from operations 140.62 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 21.19 billion rupees

* Says approved issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 22.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 137.42 billion rupees

* Says reappointed William Arthur Owens as independent director for 5 years from August 1, 2017

* Says approves increase in authorised share capital of co from 6.10 billion rupees to 11.27 billion rupees

* March quarter IT services segment revenue 134.02 billion rupees versus 127.97 billion rupees last year

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the National Stock Exchange Source text - (bit.ly/2oHtbZW) Further company coverage:

