2 hours ago
BRIEF-Wipro sees Sept-qtr revenues from IT services to be in range of $1.96 bln-$2 bln
#IT Services & Consulting
July 20, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Wipro sees Sept-qtr revenues from IT services to be in range of $1.96 bln-$2 bln

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd

* Expect Sept quarter revenues from IT services to be in the range of $1,962 million to $2,001 million

* Says while core business continues to improve, regulatory uncertainties in healthcare payer market are causing headwinds

* Says IT services segment added 45 new customers in june quarter

* June qtr IT services margin was 16.8 pct

* Says IT services segment had a employee count of 166,790 as of June 30, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2ued7UQ Further company coverage:

