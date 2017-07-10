BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 260 days and interest rate of 4.6 percent
July 10 Wirecard AG
* Wirecard signs agreement with tencent to provide European retailers a new mobile payment method
* Wirecard will enable European retailers to accept WeChat pay, one of leading mobile payment solutions in China
* WeChat pay, has over 600 million active users, equivalent to nearly 40 percent market share of Chinese mobile payment market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
