March 20 (Reuters) - Wireless Telecom Group Inc

* Wireless Telecom Group announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 14 percent to $9.004 million

* Wireless Telecom Group Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Wireless Telecom Group Inc says "2016 was a challenging year"

* Wireless Telecom Group Inc - sees Q1 revenue for combined network solutions and test & measurement segments between $8.0 million - $8.5 million