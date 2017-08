April 25(Reuters) - WirelessGate Inc

* Says it formed a capital alliance with Secual, which is mainly engaged in smart security, regarding development of two company's business, on April 25

* Says it will buy shares of Secual via private placement, with details not disclosed

* Says payment date is April 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2G71WE

