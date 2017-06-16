BRIEF-Prismaflex International FY net loss narrows to 0.2 million euros
* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 16 Wisdom Sports Group
* Shen Wei has been appointed as chief financial officer
* Company's previous chief financial officer, Chu Yin Kam, shall no longer continue in his role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
PARIS, June 20 Vivendi's video-sharing website Dailymotion said on Tuesday it signed new partnerships with major U.S. music and media providers to stimulate its viewership and better compete world giants Facebook and Alphabet's Google.