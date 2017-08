March 6 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* Agreed with Global Emerging Markets to issue up to 342,857 new shares, par value 0.05 Swiss francs each as a settlement of 1,200,000 Swiss francs ($1.19 million) cash fee due to GEM under share subscription facility agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0087 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)