BRIEF-Wix acquires DeviantArt

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wix.Com Ltd

* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community

* Wix.Com Ltd- increasing its revenue outlook by approximately $8 million to $417 - $419 million for 2017 as result of deal

* wix.com ltd- increasing its collections outlook by approximately $9 million to $461 - $467 million for 2017 as result of deal

* Wix.com Ltd- decrease fy17 free cash flow outlook by approximately $8 million to $63 - $64 million

* wix.com ltd- Angelo Sotira, co-founder and CEO of DeviantArt, will join Wix management team as part of deal

* Wix.Com Ltd- all employees of DeviantArt will join Wix

* Wix.Com Ltd- acquired 100 percent DeviantArt's capital stock in exchange for about $36 million in cash, including approximately $3 million of assumed liabilities