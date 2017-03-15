BRIEF-WNS acquires Healthhelp

March 15 (Reuters) - WNS (Holdings) Ltd:
* WNS acquires Healthhelp
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - consideration for transaction is $95.0 million excluding adjustments for cash, debt and working capital
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd- acquisition of healthhelp is expected to contribute approximately $2.3 million in revenue for wns in fiscal year ending March 31, 2017
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd says acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings excluding approximately $1.4 million of one-time transaction costs
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - has funded acquisition primarily with long-term debt