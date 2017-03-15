FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WNS acquires Healthhelp
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-WNS acquires Healthhelp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - WNS (Holdings) Ltd:

* WNS acquires Healthhelp

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - consideration for transaction is $95.0 million excluding adjustments for cash, debt and working capital

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd- acquisition of healthhelp is expected to contribute approximately $2.3 million in revenue for wns in fiscal year ending March 31, 2017

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd says acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings excluding approximately $1.4 million of one-time transaction costs

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - has funded acquisition primarily with long-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

