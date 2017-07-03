BRIEF-KPC Pharmaceuticals unit plans medical JV worth 10 mln yuan with partner
* Says its unit plans to use 8.2 million yuan to set up a medical JV with partner in Yuxi city
July 3 Wockhardt Ltd
* Says receives U.S. FDA approval for eye drop for treating ophthalmic allergies
* Says product to be manufactured at contract manufacturing organization based in Montreal, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit plans to use 8.2 million yuan to set up a medical JV with partner in Yuxi city
* Tellurian Inc - effective as of June 28, 2017, Tellurian Inc. And GE Oil & Gas, Llc entered into a registration rights agreement - SEC filing