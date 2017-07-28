FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-Woden Venture Capital says intends to make a private placement of $1 million
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Business
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
Cyber Risk
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 1:23 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Woden Venture Capital says intends to make a private placement of $1 million

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Woden Venture Capital Corp

* Woden Venture Capital Corporation: acquistion of ACCUM Therapeutics - qualifying transaction - change of name -consolidation - concurrent private placements - loan to the target

* Woden Venture Capital Corp - concurrently with completion of its qualifying transaction, corporation intends to make a private placement of $1 million

* Woden Venture Capital - agreed to acquire ACCUM Therapeutics shares for consideration of $4.5 mln paid by issuance of 45 mln common shares post-consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.