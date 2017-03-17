FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Wolford 9-mth result after tax swings to loss of EUR 5.67 mln
March 17, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Wolford 9-mth result after tax swings to loss of EUR 5.67 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Wolford AG:

* 9-month revenue 119.05 million euros ($128.30 million), down 7.5 percent

* 9-month EBIT loss 4.72 million euros versus profit 2.16 million euros year ago

* 9-month loss after tax 5.67 million euros versus profit of 0.70 million euros year ago

* Anticipates operating loss between 8.0 and 10.0 million euros excluding potential valuation effects which could arise within the context of prepating 2016/17 statements

* Not able to adhere to medium-term planning, now revising it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

