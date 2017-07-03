BRIEF-Ernest Borel expects net loss for six months ending 30 June 2017
* It is expected that group will record a net loss for six months ending 30 june 2017
July 3 WOLFORD AG
* POSTPONES PRESENTATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS UNTIL AUGUST 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider issue of equity shares on preferential basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tIeBaw) Further company coverage: