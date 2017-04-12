BRIEF-Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-K filing
* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing
April 12 Wolford AG:
* Revises guidance for 2016/17 financial year and planning for following years
* Company plans to generate positive operating results again in 2018/19 financial year
* Updated medium-term planning focuses on sustainably improving cost structures with objective of making company profitable again
* Against backdrop of current difficult market environment, latest planning assumptions foresee moderate revenue growth of individual sales channels
* Time frame of two years is stipulated to implement measures designed to improve earnings
* Expects to allocate provisions in 2016/17 financial year in range of 7 million to 9 million euros ($7.42 million - $9.55 million) for impairment losses and restructuring measures in addition to operating losses amounting to 8 million to 10 million euros
* In order to ensure a sustainable financing structure, management board of Wolford AG is currently examining various suitable equity capital measures with its core shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing
MILAN, April 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle Group has gained full control of Italian fashion brand TWINSET by buying the remaining 10 percent stake from founder Simona Barbieri, who will step down as the affordable luxury label's creative director.