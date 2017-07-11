BRIEF-Hubei Mailyard's shares to halt trading from July 12 pending announcement
* Says shares to halt trading from July 12 pending announcement related to company's ownership change
July 11 WOLFORD AG
* SECURES FINANCING UNTIL JUNE 2018
* HAS ALSO AGREED TO BE GRANTED BRIDGE FINANCING OF UP TO EUR 10 MILLION TO COVER ITS PEAK SEASONAL LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS
* AGREED WITH ITS BANKING PARTNERS TO HAVE ITS LINES OF CREDIT EXTENDED UP UNTIL JUNE 30, 2018
* IS ACTIVELY SUPPORTING PROCESS INITIATED BY MAIN SHAREHOLDERS TO SELECT INVESTORS INTERESTED IN PURCHASING A MAJORITY STAKE IN WOLFORD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says shares to halt trading from July 12 pending announcement related to company's ownership change
NEW YORK, July 10 Mergers and acquisitions for fashion retailers are like a crop top t-shirt: a risk best braved by a select few and avoided after a certain age.