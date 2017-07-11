July 11 WOLFORD AG

* SECURES FINANCING UNTIL JUNE 2018

* HAS ALSO AGREED TO BE GRANTED BRIDGE FINANCING OF UP TO EUR 10 MILLION TO COVER ITS PEAK SEASONAL LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS

* AGREED WITH ITS BANKING PARTNERS TO HAVE ITS LINES OF CREDIT EXTENDED UP UNTIL JUNE 30, 2018

* IS ACTIVELY SUPPORTING PROCESS INITIATED BY MAIN SHAREHOLDERS TO SELECT INVESTORS INTERESTED IN PURCHASING A MAJORITY STAKE IN WOLFORD