BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 5.7 million rials versus 3.5 million rials year ago
April 12 Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 17
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 18 and the dividend will be paid on April 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kDKuWU
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago