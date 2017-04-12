April 12 Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 17

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 18 and the dividend will be paid on April 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kDKuWU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)