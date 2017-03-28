FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Wolseley posts HY trading profit of 515 million pounds
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 28, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Wolseley posts HY trading profit of 515 million pounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Wolseley Plc

* Results for the half year ended 31 January 2017

* Interim dividend up 10.2 percent to 36.67 pence per share

* H1 revenue 8,461 million stg versus 6,795 million stg year ago

* HY trading profit 515 million stg versus 412 million stg year ago

* HY US revenue growth of 9.9% at constant exchange rates.

* In US, residential and commercial markets remained good and industrial markets improved but were still negative - ceo

* UK transformation programme has started well, making good progress clarifying our customer propositions, simplifying our logistics network

* Concluded our review of nordic operating strategy and identified a clear and executable plan to return business to profitable growth

* Whilst group will be known as ferguson plc going forward we will continue to use wolseley name in uk and canada

* Like-For-Like revenue growth since end of period has been about 4.5 per cent for group and 5.5 per cent in USA

* Expect group to make further progress in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

