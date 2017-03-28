BRIEF-Wolseley says Kevin Murphy will succeed Frank Roach as CEO of Ferguson Enterprises

March 28 (Reuters) - Wolseley Plc:

* Wolseley announces us ceo succession

* Wolseley - Frank Roach has indicated his intention to retire as ceo of Ferguson Enterprises, Wolseley's US subsidiary, on 31 July 2017

* Kevin Murphy will succeed frank as ceo of Ferguson Enterprises on 1 August 2017

* Kevin will report to wolseley group chief executive John Martin and will join board as an executive director on 1 august 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)