BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for Transport Services

April 7 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer Nv

* Announces receipt of binding offer for Transport Services

* Has entered into exclusive discussions with Castik Capital to sell its Transport Services unit following a binding offer of approximately 82 million euros in cash

* Has granted an exclusivity period during which it will conduct an employee consultation process in accordance with French legal requirements

* This process is expected to take some time