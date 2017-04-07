BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for Transport Services

April 7 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer Nv
* Announces receipt of binding offer for Transport Services
* Has entered into exclusive discussions with Castik Capital to sell its Transport Services unit following a binding offer of approximately 82 million euros in cash
* Has granted an exclusivity period during which it will conduct an employee consultation process in accordance with French legal requirements
* This process is expected to take some time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)