BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer expects 8-10 pct decline in print to continue - CFO

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV CFO:

* Margin growth should be partially driven by expected lower restructuring costs

* Lower restructuring costs in 2017 should amount to 15-25 million euros ($15.8-26.3 million), down from 29 million euros in 2016

* Over last several yrs print decline between 8-10 percent and expects this to continue

* "As print becomes smaller in the portfolio, you see the opportunity for improved growth driven by digital"

* On US policy changes: "it's a bit uncertain where we stand today"

* China very small part of portfolio but believes it to be "very bright" in future

* Brazil short term results not that encouraging but believes longer term is encouraging Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9519 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)