BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer FY adjusted net profit up 6 pct at 618 million euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer Nv:

* 2016 full-year report

* Outlook 2017: expect mid-single digit growth in diluted adjusted EPS in constant currencies

* Proposed full-year total dividend of 0.79 euros per share, up 5 pct

* FY adjusted operating profit margin up 70 basis points to 22.1 pct

* Share buyback 2016-2018: 200 million euros completed in 2016

* FY adjusted operating profit 950 million euros ($1.00 billion) versus 936 million euros in Reuters Poll

* FY adjusted net profit 618 million euros versus 602 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Outlook 2017: adjusted operating margin: 22.5-23.0 percent

* Outlook 2017: adjusted free cash flow 675-725 million euros

* Outlook 2017: ROIC >9 percent

* Outlook 2017: legal & regulatory: we expect organic revenue decline, in line with 2016 trend

* For 2017, we intend to set the interim dividend at 25 pct of prior year total dividend