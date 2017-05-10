FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide reports Q1 earnings per share $0.17
May 10, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide reports Q1 earnings per share $0.17

May 10 (Reuters) - Wolverine World Wide Inc:

* Wolverine Worldwide reports first-quarter results and updates full-year earnings guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.73 to $0.83

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $591.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $557.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wolverine Worldwide Inc - inventory at end of quarter was down 25.9pct versus prior year, meaningfully better than expected

* Wolverine Worldwide Inc - fiscal 2017 underlying revenue is expected in range of down 2.3pct to growth of 1.9pct

* Wolverine Worldwide Inc sees full-year 2017 reported revenue in range of $2.270 billion to $2.370 billion

* Wolverine Worldwide Inc sees fiscal 2017 operating margin in range of 5.2pct to 5.9pct and adjusted operating margin in range of 10.2pct to 10.7pct

* Wolverine Worldwide Inc qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.37

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wolverine Worldwide Inc - store closures allowed company to liquidate inventory totaling approximately $20 million during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

