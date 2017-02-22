FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide reports Q4 loss of $0.02/shr
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide reports Q4 loss of $0.02/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wolverine World Wide Inc

* Wolverine Worldwide reports fourth-quarter and full-year results and announces 2017 outlook

* Q4 revenue $729.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $715.6 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55

* Wolverine World Wide Inc - For fiscal 2017, co expects reported revenue in range of $2.270 billion to $2.370 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.19 to $1.29

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wolverine World Wide Inc - On a constant currency basis, sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share in range of $1.53 to $1.63

* Wolverine World Wide Inc - Underlying revenue outlook for 2017 includes approximately $160 million to $180 million of impact from currency and store closures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

