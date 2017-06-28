BRIEF-DMG Entertainment and Media in MOU to buy Asia Win Global
* Says Hong Kong unit, controlling shareholder's firm sign MOU to acquire Asia Win Global Holdings from Lizhan Investment
June 28 Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Ltd:
* FY revenue hk$616.9 million versus hk$619.1 million
* Profit for year attributable to owners of company hk$271.2 million versus hk$239.9 million
* Proposes final dividend of hk4.9 cents per share and special dividend of hk2.5 cents per share in respect of year ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Hong Kong unit, controlling shareholder's firm sign MOU to acquire Asia Win Global Holdings from Lizhan Investment
MILAN, June 28 Italy's Mediaset approved a share buyback programme on Wednesday which will allow the Italian broadcaster to shield itself from any hostile takeover as a dispute with France's Vivendi simmers.