June 28 Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Ltd:

* FY revenue hk$616.9 million versus hk$619.1 million

* Profit for year attributable to owners of company hk$271.2 million versus hk$239.9 million

* Proposes final dividend of hk4.9 cents per share and special dividend of hk2.5 cents per share in respect of year ended 31 march 2017