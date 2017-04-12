BRIEF-Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-K filing
* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing
April 12 Wonpung Mulsan :
* Says 1.5 billion won worth of its 14th series bonds with warrants have been exercised into 1.5 million shares of the company at 972 won/share, as of April 12
MILAN, April 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle Group has gained full control of Italian fashion brand TWINSET by buying the remaining 10 percent stake from founder Simona Barbieri, who will step down as the affordable luxury label's creative director.