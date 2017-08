March 14 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc

* Wood group awarded two Mad Dog phase 2 contracts

* $80 million contract follows december 2016 completion of interim agreement period (IAP) early work, which was valued at $4.5 million

* Contracted by Samsung Heavy Industries to provide detailed engineering and procurement services for topsides for bp's mad dog phase 2 floating production unit