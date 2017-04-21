BRIEF-Woodford Patient Capital Trust net asset value drops 4 pct in 2016

April 21 (Reuters) - Woodford Patient Capital Trust Plc

* Annual financial report

* Woodford patient capital trust plc (wpct or company), announces audited financial report for year ended 31 december 2016

* Money raised at launch now fully deployed across a mix of unquoted and quoted securities

* Company's net asset value declined from 97.37p to 93.24p

* Two additional directors appointed to board

* It must be remembered that investment strategy was never designed to deliver significant short-term wins