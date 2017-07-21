FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
BRIEF-Woodside Hotels and Resorts notifies customers of third party payment card security incident
July 21, 2017 / 9:06 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Woodside Hotels and Resorts notifies customers of third party payment card security incident

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Woodside Hotels and Resorts

* Woodside Hotels and Resorts notifies customers of third party payment card security incident

* Woodside Hotels and Resorts - unauthorized party was able to access payment card information for certain hotel reservations

* Woodside Hotels and Resorts - Sabre engaged cybersecurity firm to support investigation, notified law enforcement, payment card brands about incident

* ‍woodside Hotels and Resorts - notified by Sabre that a security incident may affect customer information associated with certain co's reservations​ Source text for Eikon:

