BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital plans to issue up to 37.4 mln series H shares
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JULY 26 ON CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 37.4 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
July 3 Woojung BSC Inc :
* Says 500 million won worth of its 1st series convertible bonds have been converted into 354,610 shares of the co, at 1,410 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is July 21
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1JkJRP
* Lotte says no. of shares in IPO cut to 580 mln from 740.5 mln