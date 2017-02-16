BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings reports c.7 pct rise in interim sales

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Unaudited interim group results 25 December 2016, cash dividend declaration and changes to the board of directors

* Group sales increased by 6.7 pct to 37.8 billion rand

* Earnings per share increased by 36.0 pct

* Adjusted diluted heps declined by 2.4 pct.

* Gross margin declined by 0.4 pct to 47.7 pct,

* Comparable store costs increased by 2.4 pct

* Economic and market conditions are expected to remain difficult into second half of financial year

* Expect growth for group in second half in each market to be in line with growth in first half. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)