FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings reports c.7 pct rise in interim sales
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 16, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings reports c.7 pct rise in interim sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Unaudited interim group results 25 December 2016, cash dividend declaration and changes to the board of directors

* Group sales increased by 6.7 pct to 37.8 billion rand

* Earnings per share increased by 36.0 pct

* Adjusted diluted heps declined by 2.4 pct.

* Gross margin declined by 0.4 pct to 47.7 pct,

* Comparable store costs increased by 2.4 pct

* Economic and market conditions are expected to remain difficult into second half of financial year

* Expect growth for group in second half in each market to be in line with growth in first half. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.