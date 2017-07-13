FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings sees FY adjusted diluted HEPS down 5.0 pct to 10.0 pct
July 13, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 43 minutes ago

BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings sees FY adjusted diluted HEPS down 5.0 pct to 10.0 pct

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd:

* Group sales for 52 weeks ended 25 June 2017 increased by 3.0 pct compared to prior year

* Growth in second half was impacted by increasingly difficult trading conditions, in both South Africa and Australasia

* Woolworths South Africa's FY clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 1.4 pct, with price movement of 6.6 pct

* Sees FY adjusted diluted HEPS to decrease in the range of 5.0 pct to 10.0 pct to 408.1 cents to 430.7 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

