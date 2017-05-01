FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths Q3 Australian Food sales up 5.1 pct to $9.3 bln
May 1, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Woolworths Q3 Australian Food sales up 5.1 pct to $9.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd

* Q3'17 Australian food sales up 5.1% to $9.3 billion with comparable sales growth of 4.5%

* "Due to investment we are undertaking as part of our revised plan, we expect Big W to report loss before interest and tax of $115-135 million for H2'17"

* On an easter adjusted basis, Q3 total sales increased by 5.6% and comparable sales grew by 4.5%.

* Petrol sales for quarter were $1.2 billion, an increase of 14% on prior year

* Q3 New Zealand food sales increased 2.1% on previous year to NZ$1.6 billion

* Big W sales declined by 8.6% in the third quarter

* "Expect to see further improvements in stockloss in second half, however, this may be partially offset by impact of continued input cost price increases" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

