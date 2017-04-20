BRIEF-Woolworths updates on home improvement exit

April 21 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd

* Notes that an award has now been made in confidential arbitration between woolworths and lowe's in relation to their home improvement joint venture.

* Woolworths will be able to conclude proposed transaction with home consortium without consent of lowe's

* Lowe's is now required to sell its shares in joint venture co, Hydrox Holdings Pty for a value determined by a third-party independent expert as at 18 jan 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)