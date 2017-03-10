BRIEF-Xpel Technologies and 3M Co report settlement agreement in patent infringement lawsuit
* Xpel Technologies Co and 3M company, today announced they have reached a settlement agreement in a patent infringement lawsuit
March 10 Woory Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 50 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 453.9 million won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5nVz8g
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Xpel Technologies Co and 3M company, today announced they have reached a settlement agreement in a patent infringement lawsuit
* Says proposes Jorgen Durban be newly elected chairman of board