FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Workday reports Q1 loss per share of $0.31
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Workday reports Q1 loss per share of $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Workday Inc

* Workday announces fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 loss per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $479.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Raising our fiscal 2018 outlook and are now expecting subscription revenue of $1.705 to $1.720 billion, or growth of 32 pct to 33 pct​

* ‍Expect our Q2 subscription revenue to be between $420 and $423 million, or growth of 37 pct to 38 pct​

* Qtrly ‍subscription revenues of $399.7 million, up 42.7 pct year over year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.