European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 27 Workday Inc:
* Workday announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.52
* Q4 revenue $436.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $430.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Workday Inc - "as we look ahead to fiscal 2018, we estimate that total revenues will be $2.005 billion - $2.025 billion or growth of 27-29pct"
* FY2018 revenue view $1.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, March 7 Nigeria expects the economy to climb out of recession and grow 2.19 percent this year, the budget ministry said on Tuesday, unveiling a reform plan that includes selling assets and hiking a luxury goods tax.
NEW YORK, March 7 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP pinned the blame for MF Global Holdings Ltd's collapse squarely on the commodity brokerage and its former chief executive, Jon Corzine, at the start on Tuesday of a trial over whether the auditor should pay about $3 billion for its alleged negligence.